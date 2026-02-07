Trump says US talks with Iran 'very good,' more negotiations expected

US president Donald Trump said Friday Washington held "very good talks" on Iran after the two sides held an indirect dialogue in Oman.

Iran for its part said it expected to hold more negotiations with the United States, hailing a "positive atmosphere" during a day of talks in the Gulf sultanate.

With an American naval group led by an aircraft carrier in Middle Eastern waters, US and Iranian delegations held talks in Muscat mediated by Oman without publicly meeting face-to-face.

Shortly after the talks concluded, the US announced new sanctions against shipping entities and vessels, aimed at curbing Iran's oil exports. But it was not clear if the move was linked to the talks.

The talks were the first between the two foes since the United States joined Israel's war with Iran in June with strikes on nuclear sites.