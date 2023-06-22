Search for Titanic sub in critical stage

A massive search and rescue effort for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical stage late Wednesday, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people on board runs out.

While coast guard officials insisted they remained “hopeful,” with a surge of assets and experts joining the operation and sonar picking up unidentified underwater noises, the challenge of locating and recovering the crew alive appeared increasingly formidable.

“Sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a tough decision. We’re not there yet,” said US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick, adding that it remained a search-and-rescue mission “100 per cent.”

Organizers of the multinational response—which includes US and Canadian military planes, coast guard ships, and teleguided robots—are focusing their efforts in the North Atlantic close to multiple “underwater noises” detected by sonar late Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sounds raised hopes that the passengers on the small tourist craft are still alive though experts have not been able to confirm their source.

“We don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” said Frederick, who added: “We have to remain optimistic and hopeful.”