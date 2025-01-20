Trump vows to end 'American decline' at inauguration eve rally

Donald Trump pledged a blitz of presidential actions to end "American decline," telling a fired-up inauguration eve rally on Sunday that he would crack down on woke ideology and immigration.

In a raucous campaign-style gathering in Washington, the 78-year-old Republican promised cheering supporters that he would act with "historic speed" from day one of his White House comeback.

"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity," Trump told a packed sports arena.

"I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country."

Billionaire Trump was joined on stage by Elon Musk -- the tech tycoon who will lead a major cost-cutting drive in his administration -- and who vowed to make America strong "for centuries."

Then at the end the rally Trump danced alongside the disco band Village People as they performed their 1970s hit "Y.M.C.A." which became the unofficial anthem of his election campaign.

Much of Trump's hour-long speech focused on immigration, driving home one of the dark messages that helped spur his remarkable victory in November's presidential election over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," added Trump, who has pledged to launch raids targeting undocumented migrants within days of taking office.