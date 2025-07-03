China, EU should not ‘seek confrontation’: FM Wang

China’s top diplomat warned his EU counterpart against “confrontation”, his foreign ministry said Thursday, after she urged Beijing to stop undermining Europe’s security.

Meeting Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Wednesday, Wang Yi said China and the European Union “should not be regarded as opponents because of differences, nor should they seek confrontation because of disagreements”, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

Europe is “facing various challenges”, Wang said, but stressed that none were caused by China “in the past, present or future”.