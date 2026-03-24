Blast over Jerusalem, Israel building hit after Iran missile fire

A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early Tuesday as the Israeli military sent search and rescue teams to a damaged building following two rounds of Iranian missile fire.

Israel’s military announced the Iranian launches hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington had held talks with an unnamed Iranian official - a report denied by Tehran.

Minutes after the second missile alert, AFP reporters in Jerusalem heard a loud explosion, but the military said people were now cleared to leave their shelters and medics reported no casualties.

Following the first launch, the military said it had sent “search and rescue forces to operate at a scene in northern Israel where reports of an impact have been received.”