Trump’s embrace of crown prince ushers in new era in US-Saudi ties

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s trip to Washington has been a triumph, with Donald Trump rolling out the red carpet for “the future king” and absolving him of the criticism he has faced for years.

The heir to the Saudi throne was given a lavish welcome during his visit to the White House Tuesday on par with what American leaders regularly receive when they visit the kingdom.

The trip marked the first visit by the prince to the US since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents sparked global outrage and transformed the heir into a pariah.

The state visit was all the more surprising because the prince is not the kingdom’s official head of state -- a fact that did not stop President Donald Trump from rolling out the literal red carpet for the de facto ruler.