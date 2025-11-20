Diplomacy
Trump’s embrace of crown prince ushers in new era in US-Saudi ties
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s trip to Washington has been a triumph, with Donald Trump rolling out the red carpet for “the future king” and absolving him of the criticism he has faced for years.
The heir to the Saudi throne was given a lavish welcome during his visit to the White House Tuesday on par with what American leaders regularly receive when they visit the kingdom.
The trip marked the first visit by the prince to the US since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents sparked global outrage and transformed the heir into a pariah.
The state visit was all the more surprising because the prince is not the kingdom’s official head of state -- a fact that did not stop President Donald Trump from rolling out the literal red carpet for the de facto ruler.
Here’s a quick rundown of what the Saudis achieved during this trip and what it means for the future of the relationship.
What was different this time?
Despite being long-time allies, there has been unease between the Americans and Saudis for years.
US concerns over human rights issues, memories of the September 2001 attacks carried out by mostly Saudi hijackers and fears over the kingdom’s links to extremism have cast a long shadow over the partnership.
But the relationship is undergoing a striking upgrade.
On Tuesday, the heir to the Saudi throne was treated to a fly-over by military jets, an escort by an honour guard mounted on horseback and a red-carpet reception accompanied by trumpets.
There was also a candle lit, black-tie dinner Tuesday night with the likes of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, tech titan Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of a major Saudi-backed investment conference later this week.
There was no lecturing about human rights during this visit. Instead, Trump went on the offensive to defend Prince Mohammed when the subject of Khashoggi’s murder was broached by reporters in the Oval Office.
“This lavish reception in Washington with Donald Trump definitively establishes MBS as a privileged partner of the United States and shows that the centre of gravity of the Arab world is now located in Riyadh,” Karim Bitar, professor at Sciences Po in Paris, told AFP, referring to the prince by his initials.
But what did Riyadh actually secure?
The Saudis received US commitments on a variety of issues and a major defence deal that the kingdom has spent years lobbying for.
Deals included the future sale of the US’s most advanced aircraft -- the F35 stealth fighter jet -- along with an agreement paving the way for a potential civil nuclear power programme in the kingdom and the naming of Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally.
But beyond deals, the trip also cemented the US’s backing of Prince Mohammed following years of strained ties over the Khashoggi murder.
“The main thing Saudi Arabia gained from this was really about MBS, showing that he is an integral part of the US-Saudi relationship ahead of him becoming king,” said Andrew Leber is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Middle East Program.
On Trump’s goal of normalising ties between Riyadh and Israel, Prince Mohammed said it remained possible, but insisted a “clear path” to Palestinian statehood was needed first.
How is the trip being received back home?
Saudis were gushing over the treatment the crown prince was treated to in Washington, and headlines in the papers dripped with approval.
“Mohammed bin Salman and Trump... a partnership without limits” proclaimed one banner in Asharq Al Awsat newspaper.
Broadcasters have also been airing highlights of the meeting and the embrace between Trump and the crown prince on repeat on Wednesday.
Saudis on social media also praised the regal reception, while others were also quick to point out that First Lady Melania Trump’s evening gown matched the colour of the Saudi flag.
One social media user called the fashion diplomacy move “a smart protocol gesture” that was full of “respect” for the crown prince.
“The relationship is no longer confined to oil and security,” wrote Faisal J. Abbas, the editor-in-chief of Arab News in an editorial in the Saudi daily.
“Nuclear cooperation, space exploration, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are now on the table. This is not just a bilateral upgrade -- it is a strategic leap.”