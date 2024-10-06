Israel on alert ahead of Hamas attack anniversary

Israel placed its forces on alert Saturday ahead of the anniversary of Hamas’s 7 October attack, after a military official said the country was preparing its retaliation for Iran’s missile attack.

The alert came with Israel engaged in an intensifying war with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said would be hit “without concession or respite”.

Ahead of Monday’s grim anniversary, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing: “We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day”, when there could be “attacks on the home front”.

The unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel by the Palestinian group resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.