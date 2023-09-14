Russia-N Korea satellite cooperation troubling: US

The United States on Wednesday voiced alarm at new military cooperation between Russia and North Korea after the two countries' leaders met.

The cooperation announced during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia's far east is "quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. He noted US concerns that North Korean satellites, on which Russian President Vladimir Putin promised cooperation, have been used to develop Pyongyang's ballistic missiles.

The United States "will not hesitate" to impose sanctions if appropriate, Miller said.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said separately: "Any arrangements that would improve North Korea's military capabilities would certainly be of concern."