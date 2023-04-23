Brazil's Lula visits Lisbon, at odds with Europe on Ukraine

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday was again at odds with Europe over Ukraine while pressing his first European tour since resuming office in January.

The veteran left-winger is seeking to revive his country's diplomatic ties after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, but tensions have been on display with the West over Ukraine.

On Saturday, Lula again called for a "negotiated" settlement between Kyiv and Moscow more than a year after the Russian invasion.

The Brazilian leader has angered Ukraine by saying Kyiv shares blame for the war and has not joined Western nations in imposing sanctions on Moscow or supplying ammunition to Kyiv.

"While my government condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, we support a negotiated political solution to the conflict," Lula told journalists after meeting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Lisbon.

"We urgently need a group of countries to sit round a table with both Ukraine and Russia," Lula said.

"Brazil does not want to take part in this war. Brazil wants to create peace."