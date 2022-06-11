EU chief visits Ukraine as Zelensky says world must not look away

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Saturday to discuss the country's hopes of joining the bloc, as president Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world not to look away from the conflict devastating his country.

Von der Leyen's visit -- her second since Russia's February 24 invasion -- came as fierce battles continued in the east and south of Ukraine.

"With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she tweeted on arrival in Kyiv.

Ukraine has been pushing for rapid admission into the European Union, but officials and leaders in the bloc have cautioned that membership could take years or even decades.