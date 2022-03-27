EU sees Iran nuclear deal in 'days' as envoy due in Iran

The European Union’s coordinator for efforts to restore the Iran nuclear deal was due in Tehran for Sunday talks, as its foreign policy chief saw a renewed accord in “days”.

Iran has been engaged in negotiations to revive the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly.

Parties have signalled for weeks that the negotiations are close to an agreement, but that “political decisions” are required from Tehran and Washington.

“We are very close but there are still some issues pending,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar.