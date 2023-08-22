Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days 

Cyprus police on Monday rescued 18 Syrian migrants after their boat started taking on water some 3.5 miles off the Mediterranean island nation's southeastern coast.

Police said the 11 men, three unescorted minors, one woman and her three children had set sail from Tartus, Syria and were brought ashore aboard a police patrol vessel.

State-run Cyprus News Agency reported that the woman and her children were taken to the hospital after one of the kids had fainted. The migrants' boat reportedly sank.

The remaining 14 migrants were taken to a reception center on the western fringes of the capital, Nicosia. A 23-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry, police said.