Fear and fury in Ukrainian trenches

The panting Ukrainian soldier gripping a Kalashnikov with fear blazing in his eyes had not moved a step from his roadside ditch for five hours.

A Russian tank hiding near the horizon was firing at will after setting its sights on a spot near which 55-year-old Andriy lay face down in the dirt.

His bronzed neck was layered with sweat and his mouth was too dry to speak in more than a hoarse whisper.

But his heart was racing so hard that he struggled to catch his breath in the absolute stillness of the east Ukrainian front.