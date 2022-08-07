German diplomat in Brazil arrested, accused of killing husband

Brazilian police said they arrested a German diplomat Saturday for allegedly killing his Belgian husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, then attempting to cover up the crime.

Uwe Herbert Hahn, a consul at Germany's consulate in Rio de Janeiro, told authorities his husband, Belgian national Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, had taken ill Friday night, collapsing and fatally hitting his head, police said.

However, analysis of the body and the couple's apartment in the upscale beach neighborhood of Ipanema found Biot had been severely beaten, they said.