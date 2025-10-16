Uruguay legalises euthanasia

Uruguay on Wednesday legalised euthanasia, becoming one of the first countries in Latin America and among a dozen worldwide to allow assisted suicide.

The small South American country has a long history of passing socially liberal laws, legalising marijuana, same-sex marriage and abortion long before most others.

On Wednesday, euthanasia was added to the list with the Senate approving the so-called “Dignified Death” bill, garnering 20 votes in favour out of a total of 31 legislators present, passing a law approved by the lower Chamber of Representatives in August.