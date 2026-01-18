Trump threatens Europe with tariffs over Greenland as protesters rally

US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his quest to acquire Greenland, threatening multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25 per cent until he achieves his goal of controlling the Danish territory.

Trump’s threats came as thousands of people protested in the capital of Greenland against his wish to acquire the mineral-rich island at the gateway to the Arctic.

Thousands more protested in Copenhagen and other Danish cities.

The US president aimed his ire at Denmark, a fellow NATO member, as well as several other European countries that have deployed troops in recent days to the vast autonomous territory with a population of 57,000.

If realised, Trump’s threats against Washington’s NATO partners would create unprecedented tension within the alliance.