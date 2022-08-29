Global Covid cases near 606 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Sunday fell to 9,436, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 9,436 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,408,132 in the country, the world’s second largest caseload, according to official data.
The cases reported on Sunday mark a slight decrease compared to the daily caseload of Saturday which was 9,520.
The country also logged 157 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,754 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 and 217 new infections from the virus in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,323, the new number took its caseload to 2,011,317, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.62 per cent from Saturday’s 4.26 per cent as 4,695 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent and the recovery rate rose to 97.23 per cent from Saturday’s 97.22 per cent.