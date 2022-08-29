Global Covid cases near 606 million

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 606 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 605,860,228 and the death toll reached 6,488,073 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 6,488,073 cases so far and 1,069,132 people have died from the virus in the country, both the highest counts around the world.