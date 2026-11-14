Jobs counting penguins in Antarctica offer salaries of up to €2,400

The UK-based organisation UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) recruits staff every year for this extraordinary job. Employees must travel to Port Lockroy in Antarctica during the southern summer.

Their duties include welcoming tourists, stamping postcards and counting penguins. Each year, the organisation selects a small team of just four or five people for the role.

The workplace is Goudier Island in the Palmer Archipelago. This small island is roughly the size of a football pitch and is covered entirely in rocks and ice. It is home to Port Lockroy, which the British established as a military base in 1944 as part of Operation Tabarin during the Second World War.

The base closed in 1962 and underwent restoration nearly 30 years later. Today, it is a protected historic site under the Antarctic Treaty System.