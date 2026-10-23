European, Mideast foreign ministers to discuss Mideast crises

British foreign minister Ed Miliband’s office said the talks would essentially revolve around “the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in Saudi Arabia”.

“Despite positive progress from the US and regional partners, passage through the Strait remains under threat, with traffic through the waterway sharply down on pre-war levels,” a foreign ministry statement said.

It said Miliband “will advocate for a diplomatic solution to the crisis that restores full navigational rights and freedoms” and stress “how Iranian tactics are being replicated across the region, with attacks on Saudi Arabia further destabilising the region and increasing pressure on vital waterways and global chokepoints, such as Bab El-Mandeb and the Suez Canal.”

“The UK is stepping up to help stabilize the region, having this week committed RAF Typhoons to defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks in their airspace,” it added.