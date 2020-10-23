Finland has no intention of banning Huawei: minister

UNB/Xinhua
Helsinki, Finland

Finland has no intention of banning the use of Chinese telecom giant Huawei's equipment in its computer networks, Finnish minister of transport and communication Timo Harakka said on Thursday, reports UNB.

Finland doesn't take a stand on the countries of origin of such equipment that could be a risk, Harakka told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

Meanwhile, the Finnish government is relying on a new legislation that requires network operators to deactivate any equipment that is a risk to national security from their networks, Harakka said.

Advertisement

"Operators should consider in advance whether a piece of equipment could cause danger," he said, adding that the new Finnish 5G legislation will be "one of the strictest in the world."

In addition to price and quality, operators must consider more broadly and precisely what risks are involved in the purchase decision. Furthermore, the names of companies do not need to be specifically mentioned in the law, said Harakka.


More News

Global COVID-19 cases top 41.5m: Johns Hopkins

People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.

Taiwan says not seeking arms race with China after new US arms sale

Taiwan's defence minister Yen De-fa answers questions asked by lawmakers in parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, 22 October, 2020

Global COVID-19 cases top 41.1m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.

‘Global democracy at risk from cyberattack onslaught’

Microsoft President Brad Smith