Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader

AFP
Moscow, Russia
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the Russian media in Bishkek on 27 November, 2025.AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday pledged "unwavering support" to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, appointed after his father and predecessor was killed in US-Israeli strikes.

"I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends," Putin said in a message to Khamenei, adding that "Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner" to Iran.

"At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication," the Russian leader said.

