Full list of Nobel Peace Prize winners

Here is the full list of Nobel Peace Prize laureates from 1901, when the prize was first awarded, ahead of the announcement of this year's winner on Friday.

2020: The United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP)

2019: Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia)

2018: Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)

2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)

2013: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

2012: The European Union (EU)