Musk calls Spain PM ‘tyrant’ who seeks social media ban for under-16s

“Today, our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone: a space of addiction, abuse, pornography, manipulation, violence. We will no longer accept that.”

The Socialist leader also pledged to change Spanish law to make the chief executives of tech platforms “face criminal liability for failing to remove illegal or hateful content.”

Musk, in a post on X, called out the premier as “Dirty Sanchez,” who was a “tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain,” adding a poop emoji.

In another post, Musk called Sánchez “the true fascist totalitarian.”