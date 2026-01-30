Britain’s Starmer seeks to bolster China ties despite Trump warning

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday that the UK has a “huge amount to offer” China, after his attempts to forge closer ties prompted warnings from US President Donald Trump.

The first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer’s trip follows in the footsteps of other Western leaders looking to counter an increasingly volatile United States.

Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have flocked to Beijing in recent weeks, recoiling from Trump’s bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats against NATO allies.

When asked by reporters about Britain “getting into business” with China, Trump warned it was “very dangerous for them to do that”.

Starmer met top Chinese leaders, including Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, with both sides highlighting the need for closer ties.