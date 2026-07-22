Henley passport index
Singapore retains world’s strongest passport; Bangladesh, North Korea ranked together
Bangladesh has climbed three places in the world’s most powerful passport rankings. In the mid-2026 edition of the index, Bangladesh is ranked 97th, sharing the position with North Korea. As in previous editions, Singapore remains at the top of the list, while Afghanistan ranks last.
The rankings were published on Tuesday by the London-based firm Henley & Partners.
According to the firm’s website, the Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance, either through visa-free or visa-on-arrival access. The latest index evaluates 199 passports against 227 travel destinations.
The index shows that passport holders from Bangladesh and North Korea can now travel to 35 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance. However, Bangladeshi passport holders had access to 37 destinations under the same conditions last year.
Bangladesh ranked 100th in last year’s index. It was 97th in 2024, 98th in 2020, and 108th, 103rd, and 101st in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.
Who is in the top 10?
Singapore tops this year’s index, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations.
In second place are Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose citizens can travel to 188 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.
Sweden ranks third, with access to 187 destinations.
A total of 11 European countries share fourth place: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain. Their passport holders can visit 186 destinations visa-free or with visa on arrival.
Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, and Switzerland jointly occupy fifth place, with access to 185 destinations.
Hungary, Poland, and the United Kingdom are tied for sixth, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 184 destinations.
Eight countries share seventh place: Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Their passport holders can travel to 183 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.
Croatia and Estonia rank eighth, with access to 182 destinations.
Liechtenstein and Lithuania share ninth place, with 181 destinations.
Iceland and the United States are tied for 10th, with access to 180 destinations.
Where do other countries rank?
Latin American football powerhouses Brazil and Argentina share 16th place, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 169 destinations.
War-torn Ukraine and Russia rank 31st and 42nd, respectively. Ukrainian passport holders can travel to 142 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, while Russian passport holders have access to 114 destinations.
Israel ranks 18th, with access to 166 destinations. Iran and Palestine are tied for 96th, with access to 37 destinations.
Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia ranks 54th. China, tied with Kosovo in 60th place, has visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 83 destinations. Haiti and Vietnam share 87th place.
Among Bangladesh’s South Asian neighbours, the Maldives has the region’s strongest passport, ranking 52nd with access to 93 destinations.
It is followed by India in 81st place, whose passport holders can travel to 55 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance. Bhutan ranks 88th, with access to 47 destinations, while Myanmar is 91st, with access to 43 destinations.
Sri Lanka ranks 94th, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 39 destinations.
Just below Bangladesh, Nepal ranks 98th, with access to 34 destinations. Pakistan is 101st, with access to 29 destinations.
At the bottom of the index, Afghanistan ranks 104th, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 22 destinations.
Between Pakistan and Afghanistan are two Middle Eastern countries: Iraq, ranked 102nd with access to 28 destinations, and Syria, ranked 103rd with access to 25 destinations.