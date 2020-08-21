German physicians granted access to ‘poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny

Reuters
Berlin
An ambulance drives past people outside a hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny receives medical treatment in Omsk, Russia 21 August 2020. Navalny was taken ill with suspected poisoning en route from Tomsk to Moscow on a plane, which made an emergency landing in Omsk.
German physicians sent to Omsk to fly stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment have finally been given access to him, his chief of staff said on Friday.

"This is a positive sign that this decision that he is not transportable, not allowed to board this aircraft, might be reversed," Leonid Volkov told reporters at a news conference organised by Berlin-based rights group the Cinema for Peace Foundation.

The team of doctors specialised in treating coma patients left Germany on Thursday evening to bring him back to Berlin where the Charite hospital has agreed to accept him as a patient.

