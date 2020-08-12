Germany says Russian COVID-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe product rather than just being first to start vaccinating people.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

Moscow’s decision to grant approval before final trials have been completed has raised concerns among some experts.