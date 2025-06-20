Europe to offer Iran ‘diplomatic solution’ to war with Israel

European powers hope to offer a “diplomatic solution” to end the Iran-Israel war at talks in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

It comes as US President Donald Trump mulls the prospect of entering a war now in its second week.

Israel, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, launched a massive wave of strikes a week ago, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will meet his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva “to make a complete diplomatic and technical offer for negotiations”, Macron told reporters.

France and its allies Germany and Britain were “putting a diplomatic solution on the table”, he added.

On the ground, Israel’s military said it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the “research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project”.