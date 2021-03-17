International

Global coronavirus cases top 120.6m

IANS
Washington
A man wearing a face mask on St. Patrick's Day as public events were cancelled as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Dublin, Ireland on 17 March.
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed the grim milestone of 120.6 million as the pandemic is still raging, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.66 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 120,648,897 and 2,669,791, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,492,616 and 535,596, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,603,535 cases and 282,127 fatalities.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,409,831), Russia (4,360,033), the UK (4,282,203), France (4,168,411), Italy (3,258,770), Spain (3,200,024), Turkey (2,911,642), Germany (2,594,675), Colombia (2,309,600), Argentina (2,210,121), Mexico (2,167,729), Poland (1,931,921), Iran (1,763,313), South Africa (1,530,966), Ukraine (1,526,595), Indonesia (1,430,458), Peru (1,418,974), Czech Republic (1,412,962) and the Netherlands (1,183,567), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 194,944 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (158,856), the UK (125,927), Italy (103,001), Russia (91,395), France (91,324), Germany (73,785), Spain (72,565), Iran (61,427), Colombia (61,368), Argentina (54,036) and South Africa (51,560).

