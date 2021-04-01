Global Covid-19 caseload tops 128.7m

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 128.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.81 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 128,791,500 and 2,814,899, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,459,483 and 552,038, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,748,747 cases and 321,515 fatalities.