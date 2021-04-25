Global Covid-19 caseload tops 146.1m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 146.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.09 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 146,110,536 and 3,096,693, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,044,974 and 571,920, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,610,481 cases.