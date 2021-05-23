Global Covid-19 caseload tops 166.4m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 166.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 166,438,026 and 3,449,399, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,103,118 and 589,670, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,289,290 cases.