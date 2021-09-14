International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 225.2m

IANS
Washington
Jose Bernal sits in the observation area after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination dose at a Walgreens mobile bus clinic on 25 June 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jose Bernal sits in the observation area after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination dose at a Walgreens mobile bus clinic on 25 June 2021 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAFP

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 225.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.63 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.71 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 225,213,795, 4,638,244 and 5,718,110,459, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 41,209,851 and 661,537, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,264,175 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,006,424), the UK (7,290,046), Russia (7,055,296), France (6,992,980), Turkey (6,682,834), Iran (5,318,327), Argentina (5,226,831), Colombia (4,931,563), Spain (4,915,265), Italy (4,609,205), Indonesia (4,170,088), Germany (4,093,412) and Mexico (3,511,882), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 587,066 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (442,874), Mexico (267,748), Peru (198,764), Russia (190,031), Indonesia (139,165), the UK (134,586), Italy (129,955), Colombia (125,687), France (116,245), Iran (114,759) and Argentina (113,640).

