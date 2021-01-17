Global COVID-19 caseload tops 94.4m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020IANS/Xinhua

The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 94.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.02 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 94,417,649 and 2,020,103, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 23,727,467 and 395,372, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,542,841, while the country’s death toll soared to 152,093.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,455,059), Russia (3,507,201), the UK (3,367,053), France (2,931,683), Turkey (2,380,665), Italy (2,368,733), Spain (2,252,164), Germany (2,038,645), Colombia (1,891,034), Argentina (1,791,979), Mexico (1,609,735), Poland (1,429,612), South Africa (1,325,659), Iran (1,324,395), Ukraine (1,192,114) and Peru (1,056,023), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 209,296.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (139,022), the UK (88,747), Italy (81,800), France (70,093), Russia (64,134), Iran (56,717), Spain (53,314), Colombia (48,256), Germany (46,464), Argentina (45,295), Peru (38,654), South Africa (36,851), Poland (33,213), Indonesia (25,767), Turkey (23,832), Ukraine (21,637) and Belgium (20,352).

More News

Norway probes 23 elderly patients' death after Pfizer vaccination

A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 2m

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 2m

Indonesia quake toll rises to at least 34: authorities

Graphic content / Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on 15 January 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island

Global COVID-19 deaths near 2 million: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 deaths near 2 million: Johns Hopkins