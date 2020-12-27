Global COVID-19 cases cross 80m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Global COVID-19 cases cross 80m: Johns Hopkins

In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 80 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.75 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,282,523 and 1,756,584, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 18,943,541 and 331,754, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,169,118, while the country’s death toll soared to 147,343.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (2,992,123), France (2,607,688), the UK (2,262,735), Turkey (2,133,373), Italy (2,038,759), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,646,240), Colombia (1,584,903), Argentina (1,578,267), Mexico (1,372,243), Poland (1,253,957), Iran (1,194,963), Ukraine (1,049,717) and Peru (1,005,546), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 190,795.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (121,837), Italy (71,620), the UK (70,513), France (62,694), Iran (54,574), Russia (53,539), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,501), Colombia (41,943), Peru (37,368), Germany (29,666), Poland (27,061), South Africa (26,521) and Indonesia (20,994).

More News

Global COVID-19 cases top 79.8m: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases top 79.8m: Johns Hopkins

Pope calls on nations to share vaccines in Christmas message curbed by COVID

Pope Francis leads the Mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter's Basilica amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Vatican 24 December, 2020

Global COVID-19 cases top 79.3m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing face masks walk past a giant-sized inflatable Santa Claus on Inglewood Drive in Toronto, Canada, on 11 December

Israel hopes for diplomatic ties with fifth Muslim country, Bangladesh 'not interested'

Israel hopes for diplomatic ties with fifth Muslim country, Bangladesh 'not interested'