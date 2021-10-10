Global Covid-19 cases near 238 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 238 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 237,515, 633 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,846,717 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 44,317, 464 cases to date and more than 712,984 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.