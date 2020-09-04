Global COVID-19 cases surpass 26.2m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 26,208,690 and the fatalities rose to 867,219, the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,149,265 and 186,785 respectively, according to the CSSE.