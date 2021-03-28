International

Global Covid-19 cases top 126.6m

People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020IANS/Xinhua

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 126.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.77 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 126,610,797 and 2,776,055, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,218,380 and 548,825, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,490,362 cases and 310,550 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,908,910), France (4,569,164), Russia (4,460,348), the UK (4,343,066), Italy (3,512,453), Spain (3,255,324), Turkey (3,179,115), Germany (2,770,696), Colombia (2,375,591), Argentina (2,301,389), Mexico (2,221,725) and Poland (2,219,845), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 200,862 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (161,240), the UK (126,813), Italy (107,636), Russia (95,792), France (94,623), Germany (75,858), Spain (75,010), Colombia (62,790), Iran (62,308), Argentina (55,368), South Africa (52,648), Poland (51,753) and Peru (51,032).

