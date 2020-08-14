Global COVID-19 cases top 20.7m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 20.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 752,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,764,220 and the fatalities rose to 752,893, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,248,172 and 167,092, respectively, according to the CSSE.