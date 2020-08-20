Global COVID-19 cases top 22.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A pedestrian walks past a photo of Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez in the Wrigleyville neighborhood near the Chicago Cubs home stadium of Wrigley Field, which has been closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Chicago, Illinois, US on 20 May.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 786,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,322,208 and the fatalities rose to 786,185, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,527,306 and 173,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,456,652 infections and 111,100 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,767,273), and is followed by Russia (935,066), South Africa (596,060), Peru (549,321), Mexico (537,031), Colombia (489,122), Chile (390,037), Spain (370,867), Iran (350,279), the UK (322,996), Argentina (312,659), Saudi Arabia (302,686), Pakistan (290,445), Bangladesh (285,091), France (256,534), Italy (255,278), Turkey (253,108), Germany (229,706), Iraq (188,802), Philippines (173,774), Indonesia (144,945), Canada (125,408), Qatar (115,956), Ecuador (104,475), Kazakhstan (103,571) and Bolivia (103,019), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (58,481), India (52,889), UK (41,483), Italy (35,412), France (30,434), Spain (28,797), Peru (26,658), Iran (20,125), Russia (15,951), Colombia (15,619), South Africa (12,423) and Chile (10,578).

