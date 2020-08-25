Global COVID-19 cases top 23.5m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A pedestrian walks past a photo of Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez in the Wrigleyville neighborhood near the Chicago Cubs home stadium of Wrigley Field, which has been closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Chicago, Illinois, US on 20 May.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 811,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,571,084 and the fatalities rose to 811,748, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,739,068 and 177,248, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,622,861 infections and 115,309 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,106,348), and is followed by Russia (959,016), South Africa (611,450), Peru (594,326), Mexico (563,705), Colombia (541,139), Spain (405,436), Chile (399,568), Iran (361,150), Argentina (350,867), the UK (328,620), Saudi Arabia (308,654), Bangladesh (297,083), Pakistan (293,261), France (282,414), Italy (260,298), Turkey (259,692), Germany (236,122), Iraq (207,985), Philippines (194,252), Indonesia (155,412), Canada (127,313), Qatar (117,266), Ukraine (109,234), Bolivia (109,149), Ecuador (108,289), Kazakhstan (104,718) and Israel (104,472), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (60,800), India (57,542), UK (41,519), Italy (35,441), France (30,533), Spain (28,872), Peru (27,663), Iran (20,776), Russia (16,406), Colombia (17,298), South Africa (13,159) and Chile (10,916).

