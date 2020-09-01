Global COVID-19 cases top 25.4m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,405,556 and the fatalities rose to 849,303, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,028,617 and 183,579 respectively, according to the CSSE.