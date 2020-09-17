Global COVID-19 cases top 29.7m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 29.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 939,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,629,702 and 196,752 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,020,359, while the country’s death toll stood at 82,066.