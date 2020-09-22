Global COVID-19 cases top 31.2m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,833,931 and 199,815, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,487,580, while the country’s death toll soared to 87,882.