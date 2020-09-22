Global COVID-19 cases top 31.2m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.Reuters
Advertisement

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,833,931 and 199,815, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,487,580, while the country’s death toll soared to 87,882.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (700,580), Spain (671,468), South Africa (661,936), Argentina (640,147), France (496,851), Chile (447,468), Iran (425,481), the UK (401,122), Bangladesh (350,621), Saudi Arabia (330,246) and Iraq (322,856), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,895.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,697), the UK (41,877), Italy (35,724), Peru (31,369), France (31,346), Spain (30,663), Iran (24,478), Colombia (24,208), Russia (19,420), South Africa (15,992), Argentina (13,482), Chile (12,298) and Ecuador (11,095).

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Everest record-breaker Sherpa Ang Rita dies

Ang Rita Sherpa (R), who climbed Mount Everest 10 times without the use of supplemental oxygen, talks to Min Bahadur Sherchan, the oldest person to scale Mount Everest, at a news conference in Kathmandu 29 November 2009.

More than 150 nations join global vaccine plan but US, China absent

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken 10 April 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases nearing 31m: Johns Hopkins

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.

Global COVID-19 cases top 30.6m: Johns Hopkins

Ambulance workers pushes a stretcher with a patient at a nursing home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes Madrid, near Madrid, Spain.