Global COVID-19 cases top 35.7m: Johns Hopkins

Washington
People wear face masks as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Rome, Italy, 2 October 2020.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,048,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,733,340 and the fatalities rose to 1,048,742, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,500,964 and 210,886, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,685,082, while the country’s death toll soared to 103,569.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,969,141), Russia (1,231,277), Colombia (869,808), Peru (829,999), Spain (825,410), Argentina (824,468), Mexico (794,608), South Africa (683,242), France (675,736), the UK (532,779), Iran (479,825), Chile (473,306), Iraq (387,121), Bangladesh (371,631), and Saudi Arabia (337,243), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 147,494.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (82,348), the UK (42,535), Italy (36,030), Peru (32,834), Spain (32,486), France (32,383), Iran (27,419), Colombia (27,017), Argentina (21,827), Russia (21,559), South Africa (17,103), Chile (13,070), Ecuador (11,702), Indonesia (11,374) and Belgium (10,092).

