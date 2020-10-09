Global COVID-19 cases top 36.4m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective masks walk past an ATM machine of ING bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, 8 October 2020.
People wearing protective masks walk past an ATM machine of ING bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, 8 October 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,060,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,435,290 and the fatalities increased to 1,060,869, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,603,746 and 212,716, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,835,655, while the country's death toll soared to 105,526.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,028,444), Russia (1,253,603), Colombia (886,179), Argentina (856,369), Spain (848,324), Peru (835,662), Mexico (804,488), France (711,704), South Africa (686,891), the UK (564,502), Iran (488,236), Chile (476,016), Iraq (394,566), Bangladesh (374,592), and Italy (338,398), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 148,957.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,096), the UK (42,682), Italy (36,083), Peru (33,009), Spain (32,688), France (32,539), Iran (27,888), Colombia (27,180), Argentina (22,710), Russia (21,939), South Africa (17,408), Chile (13,167), Ecuador (12,141), Indonesia (11,580) and Belgium (10,108).

