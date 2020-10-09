Global COVID-19 cases top 36.4m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,060,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,435,290 and the fatalities increased to 1,060,869, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,603,746 and 212,716, respectively, according to the CSSE.