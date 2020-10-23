Global COVID-19 cases top 41.5m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 41.5 million, while the deaths have soared to 1,135,880, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 41,595,980, while the death toll surged to 1,135,880, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,404,743 and 223,000, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,706,946, while the country’s death toll soared to 116,616.

Advertisement

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,298,772), Russia (1,453,923), Argentina (1,053,650), France (1,041,991), Spain (1,026,281), Colombia (990,373), Peru (879,876), Mexico (874,171), the UK (813,451), South Africa (710,515), Iran (550,757), Chile (497,131), Italy (465,726), Iraq (442,164) and Germany (403,874), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 155,403.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (87,415), the UK (44,437), Italy (36,968), Spain (34,521), France (34,237), Peru (33,984), Iran (31,650), Colombia (29,637), Argentina (27,957), Russia (25,072), South Africa (18,843), Chile (13,792), Indonesia (12,959), Ecuador (12,500), Belgium (10,539) and Iraq (10,465).

More News

Taiwan says not seeking arms race with China after new US arms sale

Taiwan's defence minister Yen De-fa answers questions asked by lawmakers in parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, 22 October, 2020

Global COVID-19 cases top 41.1m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.

‘Global democracy at risk from cyberattack onslaught’

Microsoft President Brad Smith

Donor govts urged to recognise crimes against Rohingya as genocide

A Rohingya refugee repairs the roof of his shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on 5 March 2019