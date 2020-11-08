Global COVID-19 cases top 49.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 49.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,249,010, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 49,750,431 and 1,249,018, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,849,696 and 237,017, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,462,080, while the country’s death toll soared to 125,562.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,653,561), Russia (1,740,172), France (1,709,773), Spain (1,328,832), Argentina (1,236,851), the UK (1,174,770) and Colombia (1,136,447), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 162,269.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (94,323), the UK (48,978), Italy (41,063), France (40,220), Spain (38,833), Iran (37,832), Peru (34,783), Argentina (33,348), Colombia (32,595) and Russia (30,010).

