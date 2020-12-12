Global COVID-19 cases top 70m, deaths nearly 1.6m: Johns Hopkins

In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 70 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.59 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 70,131,911 and 1,592,486, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 15,834,965 and 294,874, respectively, according to the CSSE.