Global COVID-19 cases top 84.5m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020
A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020IANS

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 84.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.83 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 84,517,989 and 1,834,963, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 20,396,243 and 349,933, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,305,788, while the country’s death toll soared to 149,218.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,716,405), Russia (3,179,898), France (2,700,480), the UK (2,607,541), Turkey (2,232,035), Italy (2,141,201), Spain (1,928,265), Germany (1,773,540), Colombia (1,666,408), Argentina (1,634,834), Mexico (1,443,544), Poland (1,312,780), Iran (1,237,474), Ukraine (1,102,256), South Africa (1,088,889), and Peru (1,015,137), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 195,725.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (126,507), Italy (74,985), the UK (74,682), France (65,048), Russia (57,235), Iran (55,438), Spain (50,837), Colombia (43,765), Argentina (43,375), Peru (37,680), Germany (34,257), South Africa (29,175), Poland (29,058), Indonesia (22,555) and Turkey (21,295).

